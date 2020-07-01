Louis Browne QC and Anja Lansbergen-Mills from Exchange Chambers, instructed by SFR Law and Brabners LLP, have successfully repelled a challenge into the lawfulness of a £102.6 million Government PPE contract.

This matter arose out of a claim for judicial review, whereby the Good Law Project, a not-for-profit campaign organisation, sought to challenge the lawfulness of the Secretary for State for Health and Social Care’s decisions to award contracts for the supply of PPE to Pharmaceuticals Direct Ltd, represented by Louis Browne QC and Anja Lansbergen-Mills.

The central issue was whether there was valid service of the claim form in the proceedings.

The Good Law Project’s application was dismissed and the Secretary for State for Health and Social Care’s application to set aside the claim form succeeded.

