One of the world’s leading commercial barristers’ chambers has sung the praises of Bar Squared’s market leading chambers management software, LEX, having recently made the switch from another system.

Previous LEX users 3 Verulam Buildings (3VB) decided to return to using the platform because of its ease of use and functionality.

Stewart Thompson, Chambers Director at 3VB said: “LEX requires very little learning and is quite intuitive.

“This was key for our members who will quickly gain confidence in using LEX and will be happier to adopt new products with in it such as two-way diary integration and time recording.”

Stewart also praised Bar Squared for the support they provided during their transition period saying: “The Bar-Squared Team were and still are professional, supportive and highly responsive.

“What was also well received was the offer of support at no additional costs, thanks to LEX’s all-inclusive package.”

Helen Ford, Managing Director of Bar Squared said: “We are delighted to welcome 3VB back as one of our service users and are looking forward to a productive relationship over the coming years.”