As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, charity Breast Cancer Now is challenging barristers and lawyers to join the UK’s biggest legal sector cycle race, and this is your last chance to sign up!

On Monday, 11 October, lawyers in lycra will take to the saddle for the annual charity cycle race, Tour de Law, to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now’s world-class research and life-changing care.

Teams, consisting of up to 10 cyclists, will set off at 6 am on Monday (11 October) and race to clock up as many kilometres as they can over the week, ahead of the challenge closing at 6 pm on Sunday (17 October) in a bid to beat the competition and be crowned Tour de Law Champions of 2021.

Participants can cycle their own way – taking part on road bikes, static bikes at home or in the office, or in the gym. Participants will track their distance through Strava, linked to their team’s JustGiving page, which will automatically update both the distance cycled and the fundraising targets reached.

Toria Kendrick, Learning and Development Business Partner at Eversheds Sutherland who has personal experience of breast cancer says:

“The pandemic has presented a real challenge for charities – so please join me in doing what you can to raise money and awareness. Tour de Law is a great way to bring the office together and raise money for such an important charity.

“The more money we raise will ensure that this brilliant charity continues raising awareness, supporting and helping people just like me. As a young mum diagnosed with breast cancer, I really didn’t know what life had in store for me, but the knowledge shared on the Breast Cancer Now website and the support given to me by the charity truly helped me through every part of my journey.”

Since its inception in 2012, Tour de Law has raised more than £830,000 for the charity, with a total of 186 teams taking part.

Will you rise to the challenge? Sign up before Wednesday, 6 October to join other legal professionals in raising vital funds for breast cancer research and care by visiting tourdelaw.breastcancernow.org and keep up to date using the #TourDeLaw hashtag.

For further information, please contact tourdelaw@breastcancernow.org.