Leading barristers’ set Kings Chambers has just been named by Chambers UK in its 2021 edition for the UK Bar as the highest-ranked chambers nationally. The set holds the highest number of category rankings of any chambers in England and Wales with the Business and Property team, once again ranked as Band 1 in all ranked categories (Northern).

Kings Chambers has also seen an unprecedented three silks included in the prestigious category of Stars at The Bar. This category is reserved for those barristers who have proven excellence across a range of practice areas. The three silks listed include Paul Chaisty QC, Lesley Anderson QC and Mark Harper QC out of only twenty in total.

Gary Young, Chief Clerk for Business and Property, commented “This is an outstanding achievement and testament to the quality that exists within Kings Chambers. It really confirms the Chambers position as a truly national set competing at all levels with London”.

The full rankings can be viewed here

https://chambers.com/law-firm/kings-chambers-uk-bar-14:10568

Kings Chambers operates out of chambers in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. The set boasts 124 members including 22 silks.