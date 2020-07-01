Leading Manchester-based barristers set Kings Chambers has joined a community of local businesses in supporting innovative charity, Embassy, in an initiative which seeks to create a new community for homeless men in the city centre.

The pioneering project, which is supported by developers Peel L&P and Capital & Centric, will provide up to 40 new permanent modular homes made from repurposed shipping containers.

Kings Chambers will donate £18,000 towards the delivery of the project over the course of three years, helping Embassy in its mission to provide safe, secure homes for people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless – whilst also offering in-house start to end support and accessible routes into work.

The new community will be located on a self-contained, currently disused site owned by Peel L&P, below the railway arches between the Bridgewater Canal and River Irwell in the city centre.

The village, which is located near to Kings Chambers, is the first of its kind in Manchester and the addition of the intensive training and employment makes it a UK first too. Vulnerable people are housed and then surrounded by the support and training they need to leave the cycle of homelessness.

Sid Williams of Embassy said:

“The pandemic put further strain on the resources of the poorest in our society and we sadly expect to see homelessness continue to rise. Our approach is to provide rented housing and formally end homelessness from day one.”

“We aim to get people into full time work and private rental sector housing, rather than council housing and benefits. The village will provide residents with their own front door and teach them the life skills they need to become independent and start contributing to society again.”

“We’re so grateful for the generous support Kings Chambers have shown us, as well as all the other organisations who’ve made this project possible.”

Paul G Tucker QC, Head of Chambers at Kings Chambers, commented:

“Embassy has worked hard to help those who are facing homelessness in the city centre and their latest project is a UK first – which is sure to help those in need step into a more stable living environment.”

We are delighted to have been able to help get this initiative off the ground and that the end goal is to lift people beyond housing and benefits but also into full time employment and to unburden social housing. It’s been a pleasure to have been able to assist the process – we are really looking forward to seeing the new community grow when the housing is complete. And we are proud to have been involved”.

With over 120 barristers, including 20 silks, Kings Chambers services clients nationwide from its offices in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.