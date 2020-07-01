The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced that Kathryn Stone OBE will succeed the Rt Hon the Baroness Blackstone as its new Chair on 1 September.

Welcoming her appointment, Mark Neale, the Director General of the BSB said “Kathryn has been a Board member since January 2018 and she has provided invaluable advice and support to the BSB over the past four years. She has had a distinguished career in public life and I very much look forward to working with her in her new role as our Chair.”

Commenting on her new role, Kathryn Stone said “I am delighted to have been appointed as the new Chair of the Bar Standards Board. The BSB’s vision is to regulate the Bar in the public interest by promoting high standards, equality and access to justice. I look forward to ensuring that the BSB works in collaboration with the profession, other legal regulators, legal consumers and all our stakeholders to ensure that that vision can be achieved.”