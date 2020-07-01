Gordon Cole QC (leader) and Julian King from Exchange Chambers have secured the acquittal of Bugzy Malone after a seven-day trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The 30-year-old artist, real name Aaron Davies, was found not guilty of two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm following a fracas near his property in Ramsbottom, Bury.

Mr Davies said he was acting in self-defence and was in fear when he punched two men after being told people were breaking into his home.

He told Manchester Crown Court that his partner and neighbour had called to tell him his house was “being done over” on 9 September 2018.

The jury accepted his account and cleared him.

Gordon Cole QC and Julian King were instructed by Lachlan Nisbet and Charlotte McRae from Brabners.