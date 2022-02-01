Exchange Chambers has welcomed Anesta Weekes QC as a new member.

Anesta was called to the Bar in 1981 and took silk in 1999. She joins Exchange from 33 Bedford Row Chambers.

Anesta is recognised for her work both prosecuting and defending the full range of serious criminal offences, including financial crime.

Anesta is a renowned advocate and regularly appears in the Court of Appeal and in the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean, Antigua, Anguilla, Montserrat, Barbados and Grenada.

Anesta’s regulatory expertise includes acting for professionals in disciplinary tribunals. She has a particular expertise in dealing with sensitive issues of national importance which is reflected in her work on a number of major national Inquiries including the Morris Inquiry (concerning professional standards and conduct procedure for the Metropolitan Police), the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry and the Broadwater Farm Haringey Council Independent Inquiry into the death of Keith Blakelock.

The Solicitors Regulatory Authority (the SRA) appointed Anesta to chair the working party to look into the disproportionate number of minority solicitors subject to regulatory decisions while Anesta also served on the government’s Gambling Review Committee.

Welcoming Anesta, Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Anesta to Exchange.

“A distinguished QC with an outstanding reputation, Anesta is a great addition to Chambers.”

Said Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Exchange Chambers:

“It is always significant when a silk of Anesta’s calibre joins Chambers.

“We look forward to supporting Anesta as she continues to develop her dynamic practice.”

Following Anesta’s arrival, Exchange Chambers has 198 members and 22 silks.