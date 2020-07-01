Exchange Chambers’ Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence Department is helping to shape the government’s new national strategy on Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) by contributing to the recently-launched Call for Evidence.

Exchange’s response is being headed by Gerard Martin QC who is also Chair of UKABIF’s North West and Wales committee.

In December 2021, the government committed to developing an ABI strategy to improve services for people with ABI. The strategy has been championed by Chris Bryant MP with support from UKABIF and other brain injury charities.

Commenting on the government’s consultation, Gerard Martin QC said:

“As a Chambers with extensive experience in brain injury cases, it is essential for us to play our part in the development of the government’s ABI strategy. We share the government’s ambition to achieve a step change in the care and support available to people living with an ABI, so that they have the chance to regain the fullest possible quality of life.

“It is a common experience for our members to experience the shortfall in ABI awareness and provision of support systems in personal injury work, criminal justice and education.

“We particularly recognise the absence of support for the families of those with a family member with ABI as a significant gap in provision.”

The Call for Evidence focuses on a number of key areas and also asks whether the strategy should also consider other neurological conditions alongside ABI. The view of Exchange Chambers’ Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence department is that the government’s approach should focus solely on ABI to ensure a clear, targeted strategy is developed.

The Minister of State for Care and Mental Health, Gillian Keegan and Chris Bryant MP co-chair the ABI strategy programme board which first met earlier this year.

Minister of State for Care and Mental Health, Gillian Keegan, said: “It is absolutely essential people living with acquired brain injury get the best possible care and treatment and that we take steps to prevent these injuries wherever possible.

“Together the cross-government programme board and the call for evidence will allow us to deliver a strategy to address issues that matter most to those with acquired brain injuries and other neurological conditions.”

Chris Bryant MP said:

“I’m delighted that the government is starting to pull together a cross government strategy on acquired brain injury.

“We need people to come forward with ideas and suggestions based on their experience of brain injury as practitioners, patients or family members so we can get this strategy right.

“I urge everyone to take part if they think they have an insight to offer.”

For further details on the Exchange Chambers’ response to the government consultation please contact Gerard Martin QC.