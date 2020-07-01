The Bar Council is inviting entries for the Employed Bar Awards 2022 as it looks forward to recognising outstanding contributions across a range of practice areas.

A total of five categories feature in the competition, which will culminate in a ceremony during a black-tie dinner at Gray’s Inn in October.

The categories are –

Employed Barrister of the Year in the Public Sector (sponsor: Inner Temple)

(sponsor: Inner Temple) Employed Barrister of the Year in a Law Firm (sponsor: Lincoln’s Inn)

Employed Barrister of the Year in Commerce, Finance or Industry (sponsor: Gray’s Inn)

Employed Barrister of the Year in the Armed Forces (sponsor: BAE Systems)

Employed Legal Team of the Year (sponsor: Government Legal Department)

The deadline for nominations is 15 June and a shortlist will be announced on 14 July, with the winners to be declared on 20 October during the Gray’s Inn Employed Bar Dinner.

The judging panel will include senior members of the profession and the judiciary, alongside the Chair of the Bar Council.

Mark Fenhalls QC, the Chair, said: “These awards celebrate outstanding contributions from members of the employed Bar.

“Since the competition was launched in 2017, it has attracted an excellent standard of entries – and I very much look forward to reviewing this year’s set.”

The Employed Bar Awards 2022 is also sponsored by the Bar Association for Commerce, Finance and Industry (BACFI).