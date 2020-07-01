Family law experts are redoubling calls this week for reform of surrogacy laws in the UK, warning that delays in granting legal parenthood are increasingly risking babies’ lives.

They say the delay between a surrogate exiting the baby’s life at birth, and the intended parents becoming legal guardians, is now often taking up to an entire year, creating a dangerous hiatus: if there is any kind of medical emergency, and decisions need to be made on the baby’s behalf, the intended parents don’t have legal authority to make those decisions and the surrogate maybe long gone.

Andrew Powell, a barrister at leading family set 4PB and author of the leading text on surrogacy A Practical Guide to the Law Regarding Surrogacy, says:

“One of the main challenges in the current legal framework around surrogacy, is the uncertainty over recognition as parents – intended parents are not legally recognised as parents until they get a parental order, which can take anywhere from 6-12 months from when an application is issued, while many understandably want the security of legal certainty much sooner, ideally from birth.

There have been fantastic developments in the last few years that have allowed more people to become parents. But these don’t come without risk and can be quite complex in respect of who is and who isn’t a parent.

“The Law Commission for England and Wales has attempted to address the issue by making proposals to modernise the legal framework for surrogacy. One of the key proposals is that legal parenthood should be ascribed to intended parents at birth providing certain criteria are met.”

This issue around delay is focusing the spotlight more intently on the need for urgent reform of surrogacy laws more broadly, now this way of creating families has become more mainstream. The Law Commission promised reform in 2019 and has been much criticised by family law experts for delaying its surrogacy laws reform Bill to next Spring.