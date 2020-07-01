The House of Commons Justice Committee will question the head of the judiciary on how a backlog in trials and the Covid-19 pandemic are affecting the delivery of justice at a hearing on Tuesday 10 November at 1430 HRS. Physical access to Parliament is currently restricted but the proceedings will be broadcast live on Parliamentlive.tv

The Rt Hon. Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice, is responsible for the work of courts and court officials, including judges, in England and Wales. Questioning is expected on a large backlog in cases, the effect of Covid-19 on trials and the expanded use of information technology, for example to hold virtual hearings. The new, larger ‘Nightingale Courts’ are also expected to be the subject to MPs’ questions, as is the impact in Scotland of using cinemas as Jury Centres.

On June 23, the Minister of Justice and Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland QC MP, told the Justice Committee that he expected a backlog in cases in the Magistrates Courts to be cleared by the end of 2020, while outstanding trials involving more serious cases in the Crown Courts would be dealt with by Easter 2021. Parts of these backlogs existed before the pandemic, but they expanded during the first lockdown as social distancing, people self-isolating and other logistical issues arising from the pandemic took hold.

The latest figures from HM Courts and Tribunals Service show that outstanding cases in Magistrates Courts have now started to fall. However, the backlog in the Crown Courts continues to rise. When the Minister of Justice appeared before the Committee in June there were 42,007 Crown Court cases awaiting trial. By September 20 there were 48,713 – an increase of over 6,700 in just three months. Furthermore, the Institute of Government has argued that the backlog in Crown Court cases is actually higher than official figures suggest; the Institute says the backlog was around 56,000 cases at the end of August. Members of the Committee are expected to scrutinise these numbers and ask whether justice is being delayed.

Coronavirus legislation (specifically, The Prosecution of Offences (Custody Time Limits) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2020) has extended the time allowed to hold a suspect in custody, between charging and trial, from 182 days to 238 days. The Committee wrote to the Lord Chancellor on September 16 asking whether this extension risked “normalising defendants spending over 200 days in custody awaiting trial”. The Committee also asked whether any alternative measures were considered when developing this policy. The Committee has not yet received a reply to its questions.

Questioning is also expected from Committee Members about how new information technology – both hardware and software – is affecting trials being held virtually. There have been some recent changes to how Magistrates Courts and Police stations use this technology, which the Committee is expected to probe.

MPs are also likely to ask more basic questions, that arose before the pandemic as well as since, on how much data was and is available to senior managers of the justice system to monitor the activities of the courts they administer.