Kings Chambers has been working remotely very effectively thanks to the measures put in place by Nigel Poole QC as Head of Chambers. As Nigel Poole QC has now been appointed to the bench, Kings Chambers is now under the leadership of Paul G Tucker QC as Head of Chambers. Kings Chambers has returned to remote working for the second lockdown. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, our 160 barristers, employees and pupils are becoming accustomed to the realities of life at the Bar under Covid-19.
Whilst news of a vaccine has lifted the spirits of many, a complete vaccination programme and a return to life as we knew it, are still some way off. Kings Chambers’ dedicated staff have prepared detailed risk assessments, implemented new workplace rules and organised PPE. These arrangements have placed us in the best possible position for re-opening whenever lockdown might be eased, with offices are in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, Chambers has to be prepared for different tiers of restriction in different offices.
As Nigel Poole QC explained in his earlier article for The Barrister, it has been a real team effort to keep work flowing, to liaise with clients and the courts, to train ourselves in paperless working, to collect fees, and to manage finances, as well as maintaining the welfare of staff, clerks and barristers.
The ongoing nature of the pandemic has prompted many barristers to examine the working practices they once took for granted. But what has the pandemic meant for wellbeing and life outside of work?
The picture has been mixed.
On the one hand several members of Chambers have been ill with Covid-19 or have had ill family members, sometimes seriously ill. Members have had to cope with grief and loss alongside recovery from illness. Whilst Kings Chambers has not suffered the severe challenges faced by our colleagues at the criminal bar, there has been anxiety and worry. Some members have had to shield to protect themselves or loved ones. All have had to learn a new way of life.
However, out of this extraordinarily challenging period new and more resilient relationships have emerged. We often hear the expression “it takes a village to raise a child”. The pandemic has illustrated that it takes a Chambers to train a pupil. Chambers has had to work collectively to ensure a high-quality pupillage can be offered via remote working and virtually. Many pupils have been able to participate in an informal ‘skills exchange’ with more senior members of Chambers by assisting with new technology for court hearings and conferences. Kings Chambers has been proud to welcome former pupils as tenants and take on new pupils during the pandemic period.
The pandemic has not stopped Chambers’ search for bright aspiring barristers from all walks of life and backgrounds. It did, however, prevent Chambers’ annual June mini pupillage programme from happening in person. As an alternative, a Zoom mini-pupillage programme for students interested in careers at the Bar with interactive advocacy sessions and a virtual ‘Open Day’ with a series of talks and presentations were organised. Whilst the ‘ordinary’ competitive mini-pupillage was open to a select group of students, this Open Day was open to all those who wished to participate, and so Kings Chambers was able to welcome very many more students than usual.
Some members have taken stock, perhaps for the first time in years, of their work- life balance. Many members have enjoyed the respite from the extensive travel that can be a feature of life at the regional bar. Some have taken up new hobbies or returned to old hobbies, neglected for years. There has been some broad consensus that video conferencing as a means of holding conferences with clients can, properly used, be a tool of real value which will be with us going forward.
Lockdown life has seen some members explore social media for the first time, engaging in Twitter and LinkedIn for marketing and to engage with the wider legal community. Staff have been busy assisting those who wish to learn more about modern marketing and the art of the perfectly crafted tweet. Webinars of every kind have become a common diary fixture with members attending and speaking at a variety of conferences and events and collaborating with organisations like Women in Planning to reach new or broader audiences.
Once a feature of life in Chambers, our monthly members’ lunches have been moved online. We now host a monthly Zoom lunch. On occasion these lunches are themed, our October lunch saw members compete for the honour of being recognised as Chambers’ best pumpkin carver. In an amusing twist which saw children complete their parents’ homework the chocolate prize was deservedly awarded jointly to the children of two different members.
The Wellbeing Committee has organised Chambers events (including, of course, a Zoom quiz). Zoom support groups have also been set up for those who wish to avail themselves of them. Groups are based on common interests or concerns. The dedicated Kings Chambers ‘Law in the Time of Corona’ Blog edited by Gordon Exall has provided a wealth of information and resources to members and wider readers. Members have seized the opportunity to try blogging for the first time.
Kings Chambers has its roots in Manchester and is a proud member of the Northern Circuit and as such members have been proud to contribute to the circuit’s hardship fund. Other charity initiatives over the lockdown period have included raising over £6000 for Breast Cancer Now in the ‘Tour de Law’ cycling challenge and supporting NHS charities through the popular ‘Have We Got Planning News For You’ webinar. Chambers continues to support Wood Street Mission as it has done for many years. Wood Street Mission supports families in Manchester and Salford who are living in poverty and Kings Chambers has supported their Easter and Christmas appeals during the pandemic period.
The calendar is now accelerating towards the festive period and the country is wondering what form Christmas will take this year. There can be no authentic substitute for face to face human interaction but members of Chambers have found ways to fill their time with purpose and value. With many of us working from home and unable to see family or friends, small joys become large.
Paul G Tucker QC
Constanze Bell
