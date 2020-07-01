Cherie Blair QC received a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Inspirational Women in Law Awards run by The Next 100 Years, the successor project to the First 100 Years .

Cherie Blair is one of six award winners announced this evening at a virtual awards ceremony opened by MP and justice minister Lucy Frazer QC. The awards recognise those who are both excelling in their areas of practice and are working for the changes needed to ensure women working in the law are able to thrive.

Cherie Blair has spent over 40 years working in human rights law, championing the rights of women and children. She was one of the founders of Matrix Chambers, has her own charitable foundation the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women – which runs programmes to support women entrepreneurs across the developing world – and set up her own international consultancy law firm, Omnia Strategy.

She has long campaigned for women’s rights and was awarded a CBE in 2013 for her services to women’s issues and charity. She is Vice-Chair of the International Council on Women’s Business Leadership founded by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Other winners this year are:

Barrister of the Year: Kama Melly QC, Deputy Head of Park Square Barristers and an experienced criminal law silk, has played an important role in creating a supportive workplace for women at the set, which has over 50 women barristers. In the spring she set up the North Eastern Circuit Women’s Forum, responding to the government’s proposals on extended court operating hours with a report on the potential damage to diversity.

Solicitor of the Year: Tracey Dovaston, financial services partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, is chair of the London office’s Diversity Committee and co-Chair of the firm’s Women’s Affinity Group. Her efforts have seen the London office ranked third for diversity in the City, according to Law.com.

In-House Lawyer of the Year: Anne Bodley, Senior Legal Counsel at HSBC Global Banking and Markets and founder of Lex:lead, a charity that aims to level the playing field for young lawyers, both men and women, who come from countries where there are fewer opportunities.

Under-35 Lawyer of the Year: Karlia Lykourgou, a criminal defence barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, is the founder of Ivy & Normanton, the first ever legal outfitter dedicated to courtwear for women. She founded the company when she was still a pupil after struggling to find well-fitting professional clothes.

Champion of the Year: Samina Iqbal, joint-head of immigration and public law at Goldsmith Chambers, is also an immigration judge and the co-founder of WiGS (Women Internationally Gaining Skills), which aims to support female lawyers to become advocates and recently launched its first project in Bangladesh.

The event saw the launch of a joint report from the Next 100 Years and Obelisk Support, championing the talent and potential of women leaders in law by highlighting 30 leading female lawyers drawn from across the profession. The Women who Will report also demonstrates there is still much progress to be made on equality – only 19 women hold the most senior leadership position in the UK’s top 100 law firms, 17% of QCs are female and just 35% of general counsel at FTSE 100 companies are women.

Dana Denis-Smith says: “The Next 100 Years’ fifth annual awards come at a time when the pandemic threatens to turn back the clock on some of the hard-won progress made on equality. Now more than ever we need to recognise those women in law who are excelling in their areas of expertise, pushing the boundaries and shaping the legal world to ensure that women are able to progress.

“This year’s winners are making a difference both in their own organisations and the wider profession, supporting women in lawyers both in the UK and across the world