Government plans for models that pay lawyers for work done before suspects are charged could tip the scales in favour of the prosecution, CILEX (the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives) has warned.

The Ministry of Justice argues that early and meaningful engagement between the prosecution and defence before deciding whether to charge a suspect is crucial to improve the evidence disclosure process and aid swift case progression.

Whilst CILEX agrees with this rationale and welcomes the principle of ensuring lawyers are, for the first time, paid specifically for such pre-charge work, it cautions that the proposals inadvertently risk giving greater power and influence to the prosecution, as prosecuting authorities would be required to make judgement calls on whether pre-charge engagement is needed.

In doing so, the proposals risk incentivising prosecutors to extract more information than would typically be given, placing defendants in an increasingly vulnerable position.

Being offered the possibility that they may not even be charged could further encourage suspects to give up more information that normally they would be advised not to.

Responding to the Criminal Legal Aid Review: Remuneration for pre-charge engagement consultation, CILEX argues:

“The risk here, is that by subverting the usual process (and by extension the burden of proof), defendants may be exposed to undue pressure to provide further information that was not forthcoming during initial interview stages; or equally to undergo further interviews, even after the client has already exercised their right to silence, outside of the formal PACE interview setting.”

CILEX argues that the proposals must ensure suspects are able to opt out of pre-charge engagement where it is not suitable, without it compromising their position at a later stage, should criminal proceedings against them continue.

CILEX also calls for further clarity on how the Ministry of Justice foresee these proposals operating in practice, including what work would attract payment, the criteria to extend payments, and how practitioners can claim payments when only partial pre-charge engagement takes place.

The response states that, should a proper cost-benefit of the proposals be conducted, it is likely that the profession would remain unconvinced that the proposed approach would achieve the aim of remunerating legal aid practitioners fairly.

Instead, it argues that the government should consider alternative options that take account of the cash flow problems currently experienced by firms dealing with a rising number of cases and huge court backlogs:

“CILEX calls on government to consider alternative frameworks for billing such as remuneration being automatic at the point of inception of any pre-charge engagement work (thus being claimed in advance and not in arrears), and the possibility of the ‘fixed fees’ model being replaced with reasonable hourly rate payments that would meaningfully cover all work done at pre-charge engagement.”

CILEX President Craig Tickner, a specialist criminal defence advocate, says: “With the criminal justice system on its knees amid a mounting backlog of court cases, criminal legal aid practitioners are in a perilous position.

“The need for reform to secure fair pay for work done at all stages of the criminal law process, including the substantial time and effort required to support clients pre-charge, remains urgent.

“Whilst the proposals to ensure lawyers are properly paid for pre-charge work are positive, in their current form the procedures involved raise the very real danger that the balance of justice will be adversely impacted in favour of the prosecution, resulting in suspects giving up information that could prejudice their position and strengthen an otherwise weak case. Effectively they impact the burden and standard of proof.

“It is not yet clear what amounts to pre-charge engagement, and there is no mention of what is in it for the suspect. When criminal lawyers do not even get full disclosure at a first court hearing, I struggle to see how they are meant to be able to properly advise unless there is sufficient disclosure upon which to do so.

“We urge the Ministry of Justice to take a holistic approach that addresses the significant shortfall in fees without imperilling the proper administration of justice.”

CILEX’s response follows its warnings last year that the Ministry of Justice was doing little to alleviate the desperate funding crisis faced by criminal legal aid lawyers, which threatens to push the justice system into collapse.

CILEX, (the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives) is one of the three main professional bodies covering the legal profession in England and Wales. The 20,000-strong membership is made up of Chartered Legal Executives, paralegals and other legal professionals.

CILEX members are regulated through an independent body, CILEX Regulation. It is the only regulator covering paralegals.

CILEX provides career support and training, with qualifications open to those holding GCSEs, A levels or a degree. Over 100,000 students have chosen CILEX over the last 25 years, with the majority studying whilst in full or part-time employment.

CILEX offers the opportunity of a non-graduate route to qualification as a lawyer, although graduates are also welcomed and the Graduate Fast-track Diploma offers a more affordable and viable alternative to the LPC.

Those who complete the full CILEX qualification are known as Chartered Legal Executives. They can become partners in law firms, coroners, judges or advocates in open court.

CILEX is committed to supporting members to deliver accessible legal services to the public.

The membership is diverse – 75% of members are women and 11% are from a BAME background.