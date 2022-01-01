Following on from the launch of its Equality Strategy earlier in the year, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today published a Religion and Belief toolkit. The toolkit has been developed by the BSB’s Religion and Belief Taskforce. The BSB has a regulatory objective under the Legal Services Act to promote diversity at the Bar and this toolkit is intended to provide chambers and entities with practical information and guidance relevant to the most common religions and beliefs in the UK (as per the 2011 census). It is aimed at increasing inclusivity amongst the profession by outlining the various belief and religious customs which may potentially impact members of staff, clients and the wider public. It also includes an annual calendar, setting out guidance on the key dates for each major religion.

The toolkit aims to provide as much relevant information as possible to help promote positive dialogue between chambers and their members, pupils, staff and clients. But it cannot fully reflect the range of differences across various faith and religious groups and so is not a substitute for self-study, further research or (most importantly) effective dialogue as to how belief practices can be accommodated at work.

The BSB Religion and Belief Taskforce was set up in March 2021. The taskforce aims to support and advise the BSB on how best to raise the awareness of differing religions and beliefs amongst the profession, to address the lack of inclusive action and discussion of religions and belief, to encourage a more inclusive environment, and help to eliminate any religion or belief related discrimination at the Bar.