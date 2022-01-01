The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced the appointment of Gisela Abbam FRSA MBA as a new lay Board member.

Gisela Abbam is a Senior Director for Government Affairs at PerkinElmer, a global science and technology corporation, the Chair of the General Pharmaceutical Council and former Chair of the British Science Association, and also serves on the Board of Everywoman Ltd and the Briyah Institute, USA. Gisela is the Founder and former Managing Director of OTGA Management Consultancy and a Commissioner for the National Preparedness Commission in the UK. She has worked in conjunction with the WHO, World Bank and the UN to improve health outcomes globally and additionally is a Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Gisela has received a number of awards including the 2019 Black British Business Person of the Year Award and was named one of the 100 Women to Watch for FTSE 350 Boards. She has held senior leadership roles in global research and evaluation, government affairs and policy and has authored over 45 white papers on various public policy issues.

BSB Chair, Kathryn Stone OBE said: “I am delighted to welcome Gisela as a new member of the Board of the BSB. She brings a wealth of experience to the Board, and I look forward to working with her.”

Gisela Abbam’s appointment will be effective from 1 October 2022.