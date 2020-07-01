St John’s Buildings’ Matrimonial Finance barristers have raised over £1300 for Mad Dogs Homeless Project, in addition to providing more than 100 meals for hungry children in the UK.

The team have been running regular online breakfast seminars throughout lockdown, in order to keep in touch with clients, deliver training and share details of the latest legal developments. For the last event in the current series, they decided to offer breakfast during the seminar.

The 35 members of the Matrimonial Finance team all donated cash to provide 100 Dishoom Breakfast Naan Kits as gifts for clients who registered for the event. These were delivered to clients’ home addresses, to be cooked before the event so that everyone could enjoy them during the seminar.

Clients were asked to make a donation to Mad Dogs Homeless Project, a Manchester-based charity which provides food, clothes and signposting to the homeless people of the city.

Barrister Samantha Hillas QC who organised the event says: “The team decided we wanted to give something back to the clients who have attended the breakfast seminars each week. We are all fans of Dishoom, not only because of their delicious breakfasts, but also because we love the fact that for every Naan Roll Kit purchased, they donate a breakfast to a hungry child via Magic Breakfast, a charity in the UK which provides nourishing free meals to schools. We are proud to have donated more than 100 meals to hungry children through this seminar.”

“We also wanted to offer clients the opportunity to donate to a charity providing hot meals to the homeless – and our generous clients answered the call by donating more than £1300 for Mad Dogs.”

Jim Hutton from Mad Dogs Homeless Project says: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the barristers and clients of St John’s Buildings’ Matrimonial Finance team. The money raised will enable our team of volunteers to continue giving out hot meals, drinks, clothing and other lifesaving essentials to rough sleepers in Manchester City Centre and the surrounding suburbs.”

If you would like to make a donation to Mad Dogs to enable them to continue their vital work, please visit maddogshomelessproject.org.uk