The Bar Council have now released their response to the Home Office’s consultation on Legislation to Counter State Threats.
- Serious shortcomings: The consultation’s failure to address how the measures will affect individuals with diplomatic immunity, or cyber attacks originating from outside the UK is bewildering. This is a serious shortcoming. (para 9)
- Impotence of legislation: The consultation paper suggests no sanctions against states. No international law is suggested. The proposals merely highlight the impotence of domestic legislation to deal with serious international issues. (para 16)
- Unnecessary change: There is no reason to modify the Official Secrets Act. We believe in an independent judicial figure to deal with whistleblowing and public interest justification. (para 7)
Read the entire response here.