First female President of the Supreme Court reveals plans to publish memoir in interview with Women in the Law UK founder Sally Penni MBE

Talking Law podcast series tops 40,000 downloads

22 January 2021: Baroness Hale, the first female President of the UK’s Supreme Court, has revealed that she intends to publish a memoir covering her illustrious legal career. Her plans came to light during an interview that features in the latest episode of Women in the Law UK’s Talking Lawpodcast series.

Lady Hale, who served as President of the Supreme Court from 2017 to 2020, was called to the Bar in 1969 and spent her earlier legal career working as a both a barrister and an academic before becoming a judge in 1989. In 2004 she became the first female Lord of Appeal in Ordinary and was created a life peer, and in 2017 was appointed President of the Supreme Court.

Sally Penni MBE, practising barrister-at-law and founder of Women in the Law UK, interviewed Lady Hale as part of the Talking Law podcast series which she presents. She said, “Talking to Lady Hale was a delight, as always, and she shared many fascinating insights and anecdotes.

“During the course of our conversation we discussed her long and eventful legal career and her views on the importance of diversity and women’s advancement in our profession and society at large. I was also thrilled to learn during our conversation that she plans to publish a memoir.

“Lady Hale is wise, formidably intelligent and arguably the pre-eminent legal figure of our age. She is also incredibly witty and a fantastic storyteller so I, for one, cannot wait to read it.”

The Talking Law series of podcasts, including the episode featuring Baroness Hale, is available via Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts or direct from Women in the Law UK’s website:www.womeninthelawuk.com. The episode featuring Lady Hale has been sponsored by the barristers set Kenworthy’s Chambers and solicitors firm Leigh Day.

Talking Law was launched in 2019, since when it has achieved more than 43,000 downloads. Previous interviewees have included Cherie Booth CBE QC, Gina Miller, Robert “Judge” Rinder and Courtenay Griffiths QC.

Women in the Law UK is a professional development organisation that promotes gender diversity and women’s progression in the legal sector. The organisation, which has its roots in Manchester, is active nationwide and has held regular events in London, Scotland, Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Following the implementation of lockdown measures in March 2020, Women in the Law UK has operated a wide-ranging programme of webinars and online social events, providing a combination of education and wellbeing support. Several of these webinars are held every week.

The organisation is run by a team of volunteers who will, over the course of 2021, take on an increasing role in its day-to-day operations to allow Miss Penni, who was recently elected Master of the Bench at Gray’s Inn, to focus on expanding her legal workload.

To book places at Women in the Law UK’s online events readers should visitwww.womeninthelawuk.com

