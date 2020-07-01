We’ve submitted our response to the Independent Review of Administrative Law. See the link here https://www.barcouncil.org.uk/uploads/assets/d0bf3966-9772-4205-81c63d3bb91cc188/Bar-Council-IRAL-response.pdf

It’s long, so I’ve pulled out a few headlines below. In short, we are saying use of JR is falling anyway, it’s not being abused and that Govt needs to make better decisions rather than change judicial review. Recent examples of poor government decisions include Home Office deportation of migrants being ruled unlawful by Court of Appeal and DWP rules around universal credit getting chucked out by the courts.

Headlines:

This response seeks to address the rhetoric around judicial review by providing an accurate reflection of the position based on Government data.

The number of judicial reviews in all areas has been falling over recent years – including immigration judicial reviews in the Upper Tribunal.

– including immigration judicial reviews in the Upper Tribunal. Ineffective decision-making in the first instance all too often results in litigation which is heard in the tribunals. Decision-making must be improved.

There is no basis for changing the rules on standing or justiciability.

“The Bar Council rejects the apparent suggestion that there is a conflict between judicial review and “proper and effective discharge of [government] functions”. On the contrary, judicial review is a critical mechanism for securing the “proper and effective discharge of [government] functions”.

In the view of the Bar Council, the figures in relation to cases in the Administrative Court and in the UT (pages 15-18) suggest that the system is functioning as would be hoped: