Responding to sanctions imposed on barristers’ chambers, Essex Court Chambers and others by the People’s Republic of China today, Derek Sweeting QC, Chair of the Bar Council, which represents all barristers in England and Wales, said:

“The Bar Council strongly condemns any threat against members of the Bar simply for doing their job. Sanctioning a chambers or any legal organisation because a member has given a legal opinion in accordance with their professional obligations is an attack on the rule of law.”