The Bar Council welcomes a new measure banning alleged perpetrators of domestic abuse from cross-examining their alleged victims in family and civil courts.

The change is among those coming into force today (Thursday 21 July 2022) under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

Mark Fenhalls QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“These changes are a boost for everyone trying to build a fairer and more effective justice system, and demonstrate the value of proper legal advice and representation.

“The Bar Council supported the call for change because it was plainly wrong that alleged victims of domestic abuse ever had to go through the traumatic experience of being cross-examined by their alleged attackers.

“Now that a gap in the law has been filled, bringing civil and family courts in line with criminal trials, a significant source of stress will be removed.”

The Government’s press release announcing the new measures is available here.

