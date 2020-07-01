Bar Council ‘disappointed’ at lack of action on legal help for domestic abuse cases

 

As the Domestic Abuse Bill today receives Royal Assent, Chair of the Bar Council, Derek Sweeting QC said:

“While the measures contained within the Domestic Abuse Bill are much-needed, it is disappointing that the Government has ignored our call to make non-means tested legal aid available in all domestic abuse cases. With a huge increase in incidents of domestic abuse during the pandemic – many of which will end up in the courts – legal representation ought to be a given for these difficult and traumatic cases. We will continue to seek appropriate legal help for all affected by domestic abuse.

