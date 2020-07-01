As the Domestic Abuse Bill today receives Royal Assent, Chair of the Bar Council, Derek Sweeting QC said:

“While the measures contained within the Domestic Abuse Bill are much-needed, it is disappointing that the Government has ignored our call to make non-means tested legal aid available in all domestic abuse cases. With a huge increase in incidents of domestic abuse during the pandemic – many of which will end up in the courts – legal representation ought to be a given for these difficult and traumatic cases. We will continue to seek appropriate legal help for all affected by domestic abuse.