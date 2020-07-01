In a comment on the findings of a survey into the effect of coronavirus on pupils, Derek Sweeting QC said:

“The good news that emerges from the survey findings is the high percentage of pupils who are very satisfied with their pupillage experience and feel supported by their sets. That is a testament to the dedication of chambers and pupil supervisors, who have worked hard under difficult conditions to ensure pupils have been given the training and support they needed throughout the pandemic.

But pupils are clearly struggling with the lack of networking opportunities, interruption to court work and their general wellbeing. In a year where pupillages have decreased by 35%, it remains a challenge to support pupils in a way which addresses these issues and allows them to complete pupillage feeling confident about a future at the Bar.”

