The Bar Council, which represents all barristers in England and Wales, has today published its response to the BTAS Sanctions Guidance Review consultation.

The Bar Council believes that the incidence of sexual harassment is higher than the number of cases that are brought. Many women who have experienced sexual harassment at the Bar will be influenced by the degree of damage that they perceive a report may do to their career and by the kinds of sanctions that are given out. “Barristers… will consider that if there are insignificant sanctions given… that it is probably not worth making the report as the sanctions that are given out are not a deterrent… and do not outweigh the potential impacts on the victim of making the report.” (para 47)

An “isolated incident of short duration with low risk of repetition” should not be seen as a mitigating factor. “We consider that this would send entirely the wrong message to the general public about how the profession and the regulator regards incidences of sexual harassment, which can have a devastating effect on the confidence of the person who is subjected to them… even in one-off cases.” (para 74)

‘Behaviour resulted in a criminal conviction or court order’ listed as an aggravating factor should not apply to instances of sexual assault or sexual harassment. Whether or not a victim chooses to go to the police to report sexual assault or harassment should not elevate the seriousness of the sanction. To do so would mean that two similar instances of sexual assault are sanctioned differently simply because one victim reported the matter to the police and the other did not. This means that one sanction is more serious than the other, yet the harm caused to each victim might be the same. (para 85)

Any guidance must be accompanied by real and effective training for panel members who sit on cases involving discrimination or harassment. (para 48)

In general, sanctions must act as a “deterrent” to individuals and/or the wider profession from engaging in the misconduct. (para 10)

Read the full response here.