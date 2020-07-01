The Bar Council, the Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales, and the Law Society of England and Wales have issued a joint statement on the situation for legal professionals in Afghanistan, with particular concern for female judges in the country:

“The Bar Council, the Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales, and the Law Society of England and Wales are gravely concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the fate of all those who are working in the justice system of Afghanistan who are now facing a perilous future as the Taliban have taken power. We are extremely worried about the situation of at least 250 women judges in the country who we consider to be at particular risk. We urge the UK government not to abandon these courageous defenders of the rule of law and – in liaison with its international allies – to offer evacuation and safety and asylum in the UK to those women judges, their families, and other members of the legal profession who are in serious danger.”