The Bar Council is today revealing which barristers have been shortlisted in the Employed Bar Awards 2022.
The Awards, which were launched in 2017, celebrate the vital contributions that employed barristers make across various practice areas.
The judges considered an impressive batch of entries, but a number of submissions stood out in each category.
The winners will be announced during a black tie dinner at Gray’s Inn on Thursday 20 October.
The judging panel consists of Mark Fenhalls QC (Chair of the Bar Council), Sir David Green CB QC, Sara Lawson QC and former award-winner Simon Regis.
Mark Fenhalls QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:
“Congratulations to the shortlisted entrants in this year’s Employed Bar Awards and thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a nomination.
“The standard of entries was very high, illustrating the wealth of talent across the employed Bar.
“It was a pleasure to be part of the judging panel and I look forward to seeing you at the awards ceremony.”
Shortlisted entries
Employed Barrister of the Year in the Public Sector
Aarti Thakor, Charity Commission for England and Wales
John Swords, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
Sam Littlejohns, Government Legal Department
Employed Barrister of the Year in a Law Firm
Charlotte Pope-Williams, Pinsent Masons
Clare Strickland, Blake Morgan
Melanie Gavin, Ward Hadaway
Employed Barrister of the Year in Commerce, Finance, or Industry
John Battle, ITN
Niamh McCarthy, International Airlines Group
Legal Team of the Year
Cabinet Office, Commercial Policy Team
Government Legal Department, DHSC Legal Team
Government Legal Department, National Security and Counter Terrorism Team
Employed Barrister of the Year in the Armed Forces
The Armed Forces operates its own internal selection panel and the winner will be announced on the night of the Awards.
The Bar Council represents all practising barristers in England and Wales.
