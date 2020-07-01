The Bar Council is today revealing which barristers have been shortlisted in the Employed Bar Awards 2022.

The Awards, which were launched in 2017, celebrate the vital contributions that employed barristers make across various practice areas.

The judges considered an impressive batch of entries, but a number of submissions stood out in each category.

The winners will be announced during a black tie dinner at Gray’s Inn on Thursday 20 October.

The judging panel consists of Mark Fenhalls QC (Chair of the Bar Council), Sir David Green CB QC, Sara Lawson QC and former award-winner Simon Regis.

Mark Fenhalls QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“Congratulations to the shortlisted entrants in this year’s Employed Bar Awards and thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a nomination.

“The standard of entries was very high, illustrating the wealth of talent across the employed Bar.

“It was a pleasure to be part of the judging panel and I look forward to seeing you at the awards ceremony.”

Shortlisted entries

Employed Barrister of the Year in the Public Sector

Aarti Thakor, Charity Commission for England and Wales

John Swords, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Sam Littlejohns, Government Legal Department

Employed Barrister of the Year in a Law Firm

Charlotte Pope-Williams, Pinsent Masons

Clare Strickland, Blake Morgan

Melanie Gavin, Ward Hadaway

Employed Barrister of the Year in Commerce, Finance, or Industry

John Battle, ITN

Niamh McCarthy, International Airlines Group

Legal Team of the Year

Cabinet Office, Commercial Policy Team

Government Legal Department, DHSC Legal Team

Government Legal Department, National Security and Counter Terrorism Team

Employed Barrister of the Year in the Armed Forces

The Armed Forces operates its own internal selection panel and the winner will be announced on the night of the Awards.

