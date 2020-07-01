Expert witnesses provide essential evidence in many matters, but how are they coping with gathering evidence remotely and giving evidence virtually? Will BREXIT impact their work? The annual Bond Solon Expert Witness Conference is on Friday 6 November 2020 and will look at the implications for experts and the provision of effective justice.

Conference highlights will include:

the Right Hon Lord Hodge , the Deputy President of the Supreme Court, on what has and will be happening in the court system

, the Deputy President of the Supreme Court, on what has and will be happening in the court system Michael Mansfield QC will share his views of the current circumstances and its impact on experts and parties.

will share his views of the current circumstances and its impact on experts and parties. The Honourable Mr Justice Williams , Chair of the Family Division Working Group on Medical Experts in the Family Courts, will look at how effective virtual courts are in often highly charged hearings.

, Chair of the Family Division Working Group on Medical Experts in the Family Courts, will look at how effective virtual courts are in often highly charged hearings. We will hear from Hugh Mercer QC, Chair of the BREXIT working party of the Bar on how this will affect experts.

Mark Solon, Solicitor and founder of Bond Solon, says:

“It has been an extraordinary year since last year’s conference. The COVID pandemic has fundamentally changed the way the legal system operates with most professionals working away from their offices and the courts massively accelerating the move to digital working. It is vital experts know the full impact of the many changes on their work and the public be aware of what is happening.”