Expert witnesses provide essential evidence in many matters, but how are they coping with gathering evidence remotely and giving evidence virtually? Will BREXIT impact their work? The annual Bond Solon Expert Witness Conference is on Friday 6 November 2020 and will look at the implications for experts and the provision of effective justice.
Conference highlights will include:
- the Right Hon Lord Hodge, the Deputy President of the Supreme Court, on what has and will be happening in the court system
- Michael Mansfield QC will share his views of the current circumstances and its impact on experts and parties.
- The Honourable Mr Justice Williams, Chair of the Family Division Working Group on Medical Experts in the Family Courts, will look at how effective virtual courts are in often highly charged hearings.
- We will hear from Hugh Mercer QC, Chair of the BREXIT working party of the Bar on how this will affect experts.
Mark Solon, Solicitor and founder of Bond Solon, says:
“It has been an extraordinary year since last year’s conference. The COVID pandemic has fundamentally changed the way the legal system operates with most professionals working away from their offices and the courts massively accelerating the move to digital working. It is vital experts know the full impact of the many changes on their work and the public be aware of what is happening.”
The conference will be delivered virtually. You will need to log onto our web conference platform on the day of the conference to join the live speaker sessions in Zoom and to download speaker notes. To log into the conference at any point in the day, please call Irene Pardoe on +44 (0)20 7549 2549 or e mail her at irene.pardoe@bondsolon.com
and she will send you log in detail