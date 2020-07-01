Andrew Mitchell QC appointed as Vice Chair of the Bar Standards Board  

 

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced that Andrew Mitchell QC has been appointed as its new Vice Chair for the next three years, taking effect from 1 January 2021.

The announcement follows the appointment of Naomi Ellenbogen QC as a High Court Judge, which required her to relinquish the role of Vice Chair of the BSB in November 2020, a position she had held since 2016.

Welcoming Andrew’s appointment as Vice Chair, BSB Chair Baroness Tessa Blackstone said: “I am very pleased to welcome Andrew Mitchell QC as the new Vice Chair of the Bar Standards Board. Having served on the Board for six years and prior to that as a member of the BSB’s Professional Conduct Committee for four years, he brings a wealth of experience and possesses a strong commitment to regulating the Bar in the public interest. I would also like to thank Naomi Ellenbogen QC for her outstanding contribution to the work of the BSB over the years including her service since 2016 as Vice Chair”.

