The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced that Andrew Mitchell QC has been appointed as its new Vice Chair for the next three years, taking effect from 1 January 2021.

The announcement follows the appointment of Naomi Ellenbogen QC as a High Court Judge, which required her to relinquish the role of Vice Chair of the BSB in November 2020, a position she had held since 2016.

Welcoming Andrew’s appointment as Vice Chair, BSB Chair Baroness Tessa Blackstone said: “I am very pleased to welcome Andrew Mitchell QC as the new Vice Chair of the Bar Standards Board. Having served on the Board for six years and prior to that as a member of the BSB’s Professional Conduct Committee for four years, he brings a wealth of experience and possesses a strong commitment to regulating the Bar in the public interest. I would also like to thank Naomi Ellenbogen QC for her outstanding contribution to the work of the BSB over the years including her service since 2016 as Vice Chair”.