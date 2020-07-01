The Bar Council, which represents all barristers in England and Wales, has released its briefing to MPs on the Domestic Abuse Bill ahead of the Bill’s return to the Commons.
- The Bar Council urges the Government to make non-means tested legal aid available for all domestic abuse cases.
- Despite a 49% increase in domestic abuse cases since 2012, there has been a 41% reduction in legal aid expenditure on civil domestic violence cases in the same period.
- The number of domestic abuse cases is at all time high and continues to rise. The pandemic has led to what the UN has called a “shadow pandemic”, with elevated levels of abuse and reduced chances of escape.
- The Bar Council welcomes the Government’s commitment to making victims of domestic abuse automatically eligible for special measures in the family and civil courts – but more is needed.
Read the full briefing here