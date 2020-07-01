4PB have become one of the first barristers sets to sign up and commit to the 10,000 Black Interns programme. The initiative has been designed to encourage change and to help transform the horizons and prospects of young Black people in the United Kingdom by offering paid work experience across a wide range of industries. 4PB have led a steering committee and will be joined by Matrix, Keating, Littleton, QEB and the Bar Council in signing up to the initiative today.

The overall aim of the project is to create a sustainable cycle of mentorship and sponsorship for the Black community by providing paid training and development opportunities. The legal community has a duty to open its doors and provide long-term opportunities to people from all backgrounds, and it is with hope that early commitment from Chambers will encourage sets from across the family, chancery and commercial spheres to sign up to the initiative.

Furhana Mallick, 4PB Chambers Manager and Steering Committee member, comments:

“It’s essential that the Bar represents those it serves. As a family set, it is so important that our clients see themselves in us and that we represent all that need our help. In order to bring about real change, we need to commit to ensuring a pipeline of diverse talent and to ensure doors are opened to the legal profession for people from all walks of life.

“4PB are fully committed to this initiative and urge others to sign up”.