Leading family chambers, 4PB has announced Barbara Mills KC and Charles Hale KC as new Joint Heads of Chambers. Charles and Barbara will be taking over from Alex Verdan KC, who has been in the role for over 10 years. Both are leading family Silks with reputations for dealing with the most complex cases across family law.

In his time as Head of Chambers, Alex has overseen the continued expansion of 4PB which now has largest number of specialist Silks of any family Chambers in the country. Alex steered 4PB through the storm of the pandemic to an increased turnover and delivered the movement of 4PB from the Temple, to state-of-the-art offices occupying coveted space in Paternoster Square, overlooking St Pauls. Throughout, he has remained, one of the most respected and sought after family Silks at the Bar.

Speaking about his past ten years, Alex Verdan KC, said: “Leading 4PB over the last decade has been the greatest privilege of my career and also been an utter pleasure thanks to the incredible support of the members and all the staff, without which none of our achievements would have been possible.”

Barbara Mills KC, said: “There really are no words that can properly express the great debt of gratitude 4PB owes to Alex for the way he has steered this ship over the last decade and particularly at the height of the pandemic. It is an honour and privilege to take up the helm with Charles.”

Charles Hale KC added: “It’s incredible to think that Alex has been head of 4PB for 10 years. He has taken us through the pains of lockdowns to our transformational move, after over 80 years in the Temple, to Paternoster Square on the very edge of the City. Our premises now provide state of the art services to our clients worldwide. That change has been down to Alex’s leadership and his vision. He hands over the reins to me and Barbara at an exciting time for us and for the next phase of 4PB in family justice.”

Furhana Mallick, Chambers Manager said: “In the last three years that I have worked with Alex, we have successfully navigated our way through a pandemic and the largest accommodation project in chambers’ history. Through this intense period, Alex had shown incredible leadership that allowed us all to work well together and undoubtedly, he planted the seeds for us to continue to evolve under the guardianship of Barbara and Charles. We are all looking forward to our next chapter.”

Michael Reeves, Senior Clerk said: “Following in the footsteps of my two previous outstanding Heads, the late great Lionel Swift KC and Sir Jonathan Cohen, Alex has shown all manner of exceptional qualities within his management and leadership style resulting in many successes and awards. A champion of reformed working practice for members and staff with an exceptional eye for market requirements, combined with an unrivalled work capacity sets him apart. Whilst doing so he has remained a ‘star individual’ in all the directories which is remarkable. I am delighted that he will remain in practice at 4PB for many years and look forward to working strategically with the equally excellent and focussed new joint heads, Barbara Mills KC and Charles Hale KC.