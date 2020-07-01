Exchange Chambers now has 200 barristers across the Northern and North Eastern circuits after Caitlin Edwards and Emily Hassell completed pupillage this month.

in Liverpool, Caitlin Edwards completed her common law pupillage under the supervision of Chris Allen while in Leeds, Emily Hassell completed her criminal pupillage under the supervision of Stephen Grattage.

Exchange Chambers, based in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years.

Commenting on Chambers’ expansion, Chief Executive, Jonathan I’Anson said:

“Reaching 200 members is a significant milestone for Chambers. It reinforces our position as one of the largest and most well-resourced sets in England and Wales.

“Our expansion strategy is based on attracting the highest quality work and the highest quality barristers. This is fuelling our growth and attracting applications from barristers

throughout the country.

“We are also committed to investing in the next generation of legal talent, with our pupillage academy taking on 6 pupils every year and acting as a centre of excellence for aspiring barristers.”

Jonathan I’Anson took over as Exchange Chambers’ Chief Executive as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in early 2020. Talking about Exchange’s strategy during the pandemic, he explained:

“From the very beginning we were determined to stay on the front foot in terms of growth, recruitment, client service and business development. That has paid dividends and we are now in a stronger position than ever.

“As the Bar continues to evolve, we are well placed to realise our ambitions as a multi-disciplinary super-set.

“We are continuing to recruit across all practice areas and locations.”