Exchange Chambers has continued its expansion with the arrival of a 14-strong family law team from Chavasse Court Chambers in Liverpool.

The team, headed by Julie Forsyth, specialises in all aspects of public and private children law cases acting for parents, children, extended family members, guardians, local authorities and government bodies, at all levels of the family court from Magistrates to High Court and the Court of Appeal. They are joined at Exchange’s Liverpool office by their three clerks from Chavasse, headed by Mark Shannon.

Commenting on their move, Julie Forsyth said:

“We are thrilled to join Exchange Chambers.

“At an uncertain time for the Bar, Exchange is a strong, forward-thinking, well-managed Set with an outstanding reputation. We very much want to be part of that success story.

“The move will provide every member of our team with top quality practice development support, and enable us to deliver the very highest levels of client care and service to our clients.”

Judith Fordham, Head of the Family Department at Exchange Chambers, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome our new team of children’s law barristers to Chambers. They have a terrific reputation.”

Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers said:

“The arrival of Julie and her team is great news for Chambers. The team is market leading with a fantastic reputation and great work.

“As a specialist group focusing on children’s law, they will enhance our existing family department, headed by Judith Fordham.

“Despite the obvious Covid-related challenges at present, we remain committed to strengthening our position as the pre-eminent Chambers in the North, while continuing to champion equality, diversity and inclusion at the Bar.

“We will continue to target key specific areas for growth over the coming period across the Northern and North Eastern circuits.”

Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Exchange Chambers said:

“On behalf of everyone at Chambers, I would like to welcome Julie and her team to Exchange.

“We look forward to continuing our successful track record for developing and enhancing the careers of talented barristers.”

The team of 14 barristers comprises:

Barristers:

With the arrival of its new family law team, Exchange Chambers now has 192 members including 17 silks. The 2020/2021 Legal 500 describes Exchange as the “leading set in the North” with “tremendous strength in depth”, “standout counsel” and “real talent”.