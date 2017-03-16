Women of the African Diaspora Summit

Saturday 25th March 2017 Time: 10am – 5pm At: The Law Society building 113 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1PL.

The African Women Lawyers’ Association (AWLA) is being launched in London.

Founder Caroline Newman LLM set up the African Women Lawyers’ Association (AWLA) to help make the legal profession more accessible and culturally aware. She is a strong advocate for gender balance, diversity and inclusivity in leadership positioning.

The AWLA is hosting the first Women of the African Diaspora Leadership Summit at The Law Society, Chancery Lane, London on Saturday March 25th. With an expected 200 of the brightest minds and committed, inspiring professional and business women will come together for the first Women of the African Diaspora Leadership Summit. The fee includes attendance at the conference, lunch, teas and coffees and access to the drinks reception in the evening.

This event has already brought together an impressive array of BAME women in leadership positions across key sectors of; business, education, media, law, medicine, executive recruitment, entrepreneurs and many others who are the top of their game.

There will be a banquet of powerful, inspirational and educative guest speakers in celebration of International Women’s Day #BeBoldForChange #ChangeTheLead They will each share their journey to success and the pitfalls they had to overcome with a level of transparencies that will inspire you to keep pursuing your own dreams. They will share their tips, traits, characteristics, advice and strategies which helped them to get where they are, and equally to stay there – at the top of their industries.

The Leadership Summit promises to be an inspirational day from beginning to end.

Special guest speaker – Is a successful female entrepreneur who recently led a successful legal case against the UK government to preserve Parliamentary sovereignty.

Donna Fraser – Former British Olympian and Head of Equality & Diversity UK Athletics.

Claudine Reid MBE – A leading UK entrepreneur and community leader.

Her Excellency Dr Justina Mutale – Patron, Ambassador, Trustee, Advisor, Mentor and board member to various organisations in the UK and overseas.

Claudia Webbe – Member of Labour Party’s National Executive Council.

This summit is open to all women from BAME groups who work in companies or are in Business and have a desire to be the best at what they do. This is a once in a lifetime experience to hear from a number of inspirational women in one room, so come and ask questions and get honest answers.

AWLA LAUNCH & EVENING RECEPTION Time: 5.30pm -8.30pm Cost: FREE

In the evening guests are welcome to attend the AWLA launch and drinks reception which will continue the work of the Conference.

Everyone who is eligible for membership or who supports the aims and objectives of the AWLA is welcome.

The AWLA exists to help women of African and Caribbean descent within the legal professions at every stage of their careers.

You can find out more and join the AWLA by going to the website. www.AWLA.org.uk

Sponsored by the Law Society and Lawdacity Limited.

If you would like to sponsor this event, please contact Caroline Newman

Book early: Tickets for Summit visit Eventbrite. The price includes lunch, teas and coffees and access to the Drinks Reception. For the Launch & drinks reception: Register attendance on Eventbrite