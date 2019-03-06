Women lawyers: Your profession needs YOU

#100 faces100 years

What: Faces of Women in Law

When: 10-5pm, 8th March 2019

Where:

The Law Society of England and Wales, 113 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1PL

The Law Society of Northern Ireland, 96 Victoria St, Belfast, BT1 3GN

The Law Society of Scotland, Atria One, 144 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EX

The Law Society Wales Office, Capital Tower, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff CF10 3AG (2 – 5pm)

Women lawyers are being invited to show their faces on International Women’s Day this Friday.

The First 100 Years, the ground-breaking project charting the journey of women in the legal profession, is launching a nationwide photography campaign to capture images of women working in the profession today.

Between 10am – 5pm on Friday 8 March (2 – 5pm in Wales), any woman working in the law is invited to have their own professional photography shoot in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff or Belfast (locations above).

Professional photographers, Marcus Jamieson-Pond (London), Jamie Williamson (Edinburgh), Simon Graham (Belfast) and Sue Lacey (Cardiff) will be taking headshots of women who work in the legal profession in any capacity to add to The First 100 Years historical archive and to feature on social media channels. Pre-booking is not required.

The First 100 Years’ founder, Dana Denis-Smith explains: “The First 100 Years is about capturing people and their stories so that we have a stronger legacy to leave future generations of legal professionals. I would urge any women in the profession to come down and take their place in legal history on International Women’s Day.

“Everyone is encouraged to use the free portraits across social media; the black and white photos will carry the FHY logo and so we would love social media to be a blanket of beautiful black and white portraits celebrating the centenary of women in law in 2019.”

The project was founded on the basis that the profession must understand the historical context of how we got to where we are now if we want to remove the barriers to women’s progress. The stories and images of those legal pioneers are vital in providing a solid, positive platform for the future.