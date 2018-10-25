Women in the Law UK to host Manchester event celebrating Black History Month

25 October 2018: A host of luminaries from Manchester’s legal, business and academic sectors will come together on 30 October 2018 at an event organised by Women in the Law UK to celebrate Black History Month. The event, which will take place at the BPP Law study centre in Manchester, will include a keynote presentation, question-and-answer session and panel discussion.

Speakers and panellists booked to appear at the event include: Sally Penni, award-winning barrister at law and founder of Women in the Law UK; Winston Hunter QC, who practises out of Byrom Street Chambers; Charles Lauder, the former Coronation Street director who was recently appointed chief executive of media trade body the Indie Club; Rebecca Yates, Head of Law School at BPP Manchester; Lauren Riley, founder of the Link App and former contestant on The Apprentice; Dr Dawn Edge, the University of Manchester’s Academic Lead for Equality Diversity & Inclusion; and the up-and-coming computer coder, and founder of Women Who Keynote, Kirsty Devlin.

Women in the Law UK was founded in Manchester by the award-winning barrister Sally Penni to provide support to women at all stages of their legal careers and to address the gap in female representation in leadership roles within the profession. The non-profit organisation runs a wide-ranging programme of events and has more than 700 members and 14 ambassadors.

Miss Penni said, “We are delighted to be celebrating Black History Week by holding an event that celebrates modern-day professionals from a BAME background. The contributions of people of African and African-Caribbean descent to Manchester are evident in the buildings in the city and legacy of the Windrush generation.

“This event celebrates them and us. All are welcome, black and white, including school-age children, who support diversity and wish to celebrate black history.”

Women in the Law UK’s Black History Month celebration will take place from 6.00pm on the evening of Tuesday 30 October 2018. It will be held at the BPP Law Study Centre, St James Building, 79 Oxford Street, Manchester.