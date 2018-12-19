Women in the Law UK launches podcast series: “Talking Law”

19 December 2018: Women in the Law UK is launching a regular series of podcasts. Entitled “Talking Law”, the series will feature interviews with senior leaders and influencers in the legal profession on subjects including law, business, wellbeing, career development and carer progression.

Listeners can subscribe to the Talking Law series, which is available from Apple and Spotify, at www.womeninthelawuk.com/podcasts. It is hosted by Women in The Law UK’s founder, the award-wining barrister Sally Penni, and produced by the BBC Radio5Live presenter Sam Walker.

The first instalment, which will go live on 7 January 2019, features an interview with Jodie Hill, managing director of Thrive Law, carried out by Sally Penni. Thrive Law specialises in employment law and mental health, and the podcast interview covers a range of issues affecting wellbeing in the workplace.

Women in the Law UK, which has more than 700 members, was founded in Manchester by the award-winning barrister Sally Penni to provide support to women at all stages of their legal careers and to address the gap in female representation in leadership roles within the profession. It runs a wide-ranging programme of events in Manchester and this autumn held is first formal events in London, Leeds and Liverpool.

Miss Penni, who practises out of Kenworthy’s Chambers and is also vice chair of the Association of Women Barristers, said, “Our events are always very well attended and the feedback we receive about our speakers is hugely positive. However, we wanted both to reach a wider audience and to provide a more durable platform for the insights provided by our fantastic contributors.

“By launching Talking Law we are enabling the next generation of leaders in our profession to benefit from tips, guidance and advice from some of the legal sector’s most influential figures, in a format that can be accessed any time, anywhere. I am really looking forward to carrying out these interviews and sharing our contributors’ insights with as wide an audience as possible – both women and men.”

A list of future events around the country can be found at www.womeninthelawuk.com and directly on the online booking platform Eventbrite.