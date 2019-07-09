Women in the Law UK launches crowdfunding campaign for wellbeing initiative

09 July 2019: Women in the Law UK, the Manchester-headquartered national professional development and support organisation, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a new initiative to improve wellbeing among women in the legal sector.

The crowdfunding campaign, which runs until 21 July, has been set up to cover the costs of training a counsellor for members to call and to fund a performance coach for members to call to discuss career development issues. The campaign is also intended to fund the cost of training mental health first aiders to attend the organisation’s regular wellbeing-themed events.

Details of the campaign can be found online at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ women-in-the-law-uk-funding- wellbeing. Supporters can also pledge their donations using this link or, alternatively, email womeninthelawuk@gmail.com for details of how to donate directly to the organisation.

Sally Penni, barrister-at-law and founder of Women in the Law UK, said, “Women in the Law UK exists to promote retention of female talent in the legal sector and to support women at all stages of their careers. Encouraging better wellbeing is a hugely important part of this.

“The law is a high-pressure profession and, while there is much more that firms and chambers can do to improve the environment in which both women and men work, it is also incumbent on all of us to look out for each other. This is what this crowdfunding campaign is all about – providing essential resources to support members when they need it most.”

In addition to member wellbeing resources the Women in the Law UK crowdfunding campaign is also intended to provide a bursary to cover the cost of one week’s work experience for a young person considering a career in the legal profession. This follows on from the success of the inaugural Women in the Law UK Essay Competition that took place earlier this year.

Women in the Law UK was founded in Manchester by the award-winning barrister Sally Penni to provide support to women at all stages of their legal careers and to address the gap in female representation in leadership roles within the profession. It has more than 700 members and operates nationwide.

The organisation runs a wide-ranging programme of events in the North West and over the past year has held its first formal gatherings in London, Leeds, Liverpool and Edinburgh. It held its first events in Birmingham and Glasgow in June and plans to launch in more UK cities over the course of 2019.

Women in the Law UK also carries out research into the issues affecting female retention in the profession. It has, in association with the University of Manchester, produced the Penni Report, which explores these issues and makes a number of recommendations for firms and the industry as a whole.

Earlier this year Women in the Law UK launched a new Charter for barristers’ chambers, law firms and legal businesses that are actively trying to bridge the gender gap in the legal profession and are actively promoting employee wellbeing.

Other criteria for awarding the Charter include actively promoting the retention of female talent in the legal profession, actively promoting the progression of women from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, and demonstrably supporting the activities of Women in the Law UK.

Women in the Law UK’s events are held under the Chatham House Rule, enabling speakers and audience members to speak freely and learn from each-others’ experiences in a confidential environment. Previous events have covered subjects including career progression, why lawyers need to sit on boards, how to network and make it work for you, and what lawyers can learn from inspiring businesswomen.