Will families and businesses be at risk without EU laws? Lords to report  

The House of Lords EU Justice Sub-Committee will publish its report into what alternative plans the Government has to replace the loss of EU regulations which govern cooperation in civil and family law in the UK on Monday 20 March.

In legal disputes with a cross border dimension, EU regulations provide certainty on what jurisdiction these should be pursued in whilst also allowing for the automatic recognition and enforcement of judgments throughout the EU. The report considers how the loss of this will affect future legal proceedings on issues including divorce; custody of children; medical negligence claims and employment disputes.

