Why a stronger independent Bar, fit for purpose in the 21st Century will emerge from the Covid-19 crisis

A new report from the Bar Council has warned that barristers face an ‘’existential threat’.

Commenting on the report, Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Chambers at “Northern Powerhouse” Exchange Chambers said:

“A strong and independent Bar remains crucial to the administration of justice.

“Whilst many individual barristers are currently facing severe financial hardship and the Bar is facing a period of rapid and unprecedented change, I do not believe for one moment that the bar itself faces an existential threat.

“Talk of the Bar’s demise is premature. Yes, there will be a reset and yes, there will be consolidation. The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated modernisation that would have happened gradually over the next decade into a few short months.

“It is true that the Bar, historically, has been slow to modernise. It is also true that we do not have that luxury anymore. But the last few months have also shown that the Bar can adapt, change and modernise. And, ultimately, a stronger, independent Bar, fit for purpose in the 21st Century will emerge from this crisis.”

Exchange Chambers is based in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds covers all major areas of law.