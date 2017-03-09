Welsh Government leads the UK Nations in the War Against Slavery with TISCreport.org

9th March 2017 – The ground-breaking Welsh Government Code Of Practice on Ethical Employment in Supply Chains launches today, and with it, a concerted effort to create real-time transparency in Welsh public sector supply chains.

Wales is the first country to commit to going beyond the Modern Slavery Act legislation in asking all public, private or third sector organisations receiving public funding to produce written statements outlining what they are doing to combat modern slavery.

The Welsh Government is partnering with open registry tiscreport.org by recommending that these statements are logged on tiscreport.org for transparency. All Tiscreport.org data is completely open to search by any member of the public and registration is free to public sector and small organisations. Half of all receipts from bigger commercial organisations go directly to funding frontline anti-slavery work via charity partner Unseen. Unseen runs the UK anti-slavery helpline which gives frontline support to victims of modern trafficking and slavery.

Last year, the Anti-Slavery Commissioner Kevin Hyland OBE, wrote all to all businesses known to be over £36M turnover with a call to action: “As Commissioner, I expect all businesses to produce modern slavery reports that are accurate, transparent and demonstrate a proactive approach to ensuring that slavery does not exist in their supply chain, and if it has been identified what remedies have been put in place. The purpose of this measure is to drive up standards in labour markets and supply chains both in the UK and internationally.”

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government Mark Drakeford said: “I am very pleased to be launching our Ethical Code in Supply Chains at the Workforce Partnership Council today. This is a ground-breaking piece of work – and an excellent example of what working in social partnership across Wales can deliver. He added “I expect all public sector bodies in Wales, Welsh businesses and suppliers to the Welsh public sector to sign up to this code. It is only by working together that we can help deliver a better, and crucially, a fairer deal for workers in our supply chains in Wales and throughout the world.”

Jaya says, “It’s incredibly inspiring to be working with the Welsh Government team, knowing of their ambitions to make a real difference in ending exploitation within supply chains. We were invited to input into their Code of Practice from our tech perspective, and are really excited about bringing it to life through tiscreport. The Welsh Government team has been coming up with some really good ideas about what will make it easier for them as regional government administrators to check and encourage compliance. Once we’ve trialled this with Wales co-designing with us, we’ll be able to offer it to other regional governments and states/provinces globally.”

“The social enterprise Semantrica is providing a central registry for businesses to file their annual transparency statements. The introduction of the central registry will becomes a crucial tool in maximising transparency and fully supporting the important business partnerships we are developing across Wales.”

Stephen Chapman, Wales Anti-Slavery Co-ordinator

Martin Mansfield, Wales TUC General Secretary said: “This new code of practice is a very welcome step on the way to ensuring that Wales becomes a ‘fair work nation’. He continues “Welsh government has a strong commitment to address exploitative and unethical employment practices and is taking action to enforce that. The Wales TUC wants to see all the powers and influence available to government used to ensure people are treated fairly at work. “This code is an indication that Wales will not tolerate exploitation. Now we need similar action to ensure decent work and fair treatment are the only way in Wales.”

Tiscreport is an open public database where anyone can easily search for company anti-slavery information. It also provides great resources to the registered organisations to help them actively improve and comply with the legislation through a range of accessible tools, including a supplier dashboard and a statement builder. It enables companies who have to comply with legislation to check through their suppliers to find out who else needs to comply, and also provides prompts to help them draft their own statements.

What’s more the registry is self-funding, meaning that it requires no funds from charitable donations to operate and more importantly it will not require any infusion of public funds from the Government. This innovative model, created through the partnership of social enterprise with charity, is something that is becoming more common and can be applied to other areas, so that the Third Sector can continue to direct maximum resources to the vulnerable.

“We are very proud to have developed a sustainable model that can do so much good in combatting slavery without having to go ‘cap in hand’ to the taxpayer and without diverting funds from frontline work” says Jaya Chakrabarti MBE, CEO of tiscreport. “For the UK, we now estimate that upwards of 20,000 companies will need to be covered by statements, and the final deadline for this first year of required compliance is October 2017. Our system will provide an accessible, open platform to help achieve this goal.”

Tiscreport.org were recently invited to submit their headline data on business engagement with the Modern Slavery Act section 54 compliance requirements to the Human Rights Select Committee Select Committee, reports voluntarily to the Home Office and is working actively with both Local and Regional Governments to assist them with monitoring and encouraging compliance in their supply chains, developing an accessible dashboard so that staff can easily access and review by sector, geography and by local authority.

