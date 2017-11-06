Wellbeing at the Bar success prompts quarterly roll-out of new Certificate

The Wellbeing at the Bar website has acted as a catalyst in bringing the Bar’s attention to wellbeing. Following the successful introduction of a Certificate of Recognition for good wellbeing practice, which attracted over 30 applications in its inaugural round, the Bar Council has announced that it will reopen Certificate applications. This will enable chambers, Inns, Circuits, Specialist Bar Associations and organisations that employ barristers to apply on an ongoing basis, with applications assessed each quarter.

The next round will open on Tuesday 7 November 2017 and close on 1 February 2018. Details about all upcoming rounds will be available on the Wellbeing at the Bar website here.

The first tranche of recipients of the Certificate were announced by the Chair of the Bar, Andrew Langdon QC, at this year’s Annual Bar and Young Bar Conference, with certificates awarded to a range of organisations – including Inns, SBAs and Circuits, as well as chambers all over the country.

He said: “We have been delighted by the response to the wellbeing certificate initiative and – judging by the applications – the efforts of so many across the Bar to promote resilience and wellbeing. Congratulations to all the recipients.”

Rachel Spearing, Chair of the Wellbeing at the Bar Working Group, said: “We will be publishing case studies from our recipients on the Wellbeing at the Bar website over the next few weeks. The ideas, the impact of the initiatives and the tips on do’s and don’ts from others at the Bar will, we hope, provide both inspiration and rich pickings for anyone interested in starting a wellbeing initiative in their own organisation.”

On 4 November, the following organisations were awarded Certificates of Recognition:

11 King’s Bench Walk Chambers Invictus Chambers 23 Essex Street Chambers Landmark Chambers 3 Pump Court Chambers Littleton Chambers 4 New Square Chambers Maitland Chambers 4 Paper Buildings Chambers Matrix Chambers Criminal Bar Association The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple Charter Chambers Outer Temple Chambers Chancery Bar Association QEB Hollis Whiteman Chambers Doughty Street Chambers Quadrant Chambers Goldsmith Chambers Ropewalk Chambers The Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn Serjeant’s Inn Chambers Guildhall Chambers St John’s Chambers Henderson Chambers St John’s Buildings Chambers The Honourable Society of the Inner Temple The Western Circuit Institute of Barristers’ Clerks

These recipients’ case studies will be available to view on the Wellbeing at the Bar website by the end of November.

The Bar Council congratulate the above organisations and look forward to receiving more examples of innovative ideas to promote wellbeing best practice and ensure that barristers’ workplaces are engaged with mental health issues of all kinds.