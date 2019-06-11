Upbeat AGM sees Exchange Chambers explore London expansion  

Buoyed by record turnover over the last financial year, Exchange Chambers is “actively exploring opportunities in London” after reporting strong performance from all practice areas at its Annual General Meeting.

With 170 plus barristers across the North, Exchange Chambers is firmly established as one of the largest and most well-resourced Chambers in England and Wales.

Commenting on Exchange Chambers’ London aspirations, Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Chambers said:

“It has been a very positive twelve months with all our departments performing strongly. The multi-disciplinary nature of Chambers is driving high quality instructions across the board.

“As we have become more of a national Chambers with a national reputation, we have been actively exploring opportunities in London, and we have looked at several potential opportunities.

“Chambers’ strong financial performance positions us well for future growth and expansion into new markets.”

Exchange Chambers has a successful track record for expansion into new cities, having established full-service Chambers in Leeds and Manchester in addition to its original Liverpool base.

Continued Bill:

“Our expansion strategy across the North has delivered strong organic growth. We are open to discussions with other like-minded Chambers in London – but we also have sufficient confidence in our multi-disciplinary business model to go it alone and grow organically.”

Chambers’ AGM saw the Set announce record turnover of £33.1 million for the 2018 / 2019 financial year – a rise of 7.5% on last year’s £30.8 million.

Strong financial performance is also enabling Exchange to invest in its future, with the launch of a pupillage academy. Exchange Chambers will take on 6 pupils in September 2020 covering crime, commercial and common law. In recent years, Exchange Chambers has recruited 3 pupils every year.

Tom Handley, CEO at Exchange Chambers said:

“The launch of a pupillage academy – in effect, a national centre of excellence for aspiring barristers – marks our commitment to the next generation of talent.”

About Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers is a multi-disciplinary set of barristers’ Chambers based in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.