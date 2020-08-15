Unexplained wealth orders – a lost opportunity or a time to reboot?

Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWO) came into existence via the Criminal Finances Act 2017 at the end of January 2018. The intention was that it would be a key tool in combating serious criminal activity inside the United Kingdom and would be used by several law enforcement agencies – the National Crime Agency, HMRC, the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The purpose of an UWO is to require individuals who are suspected of being involved in or associated to serious criminality to explain their interest in property or assets valued at over £50,000 and critically for them to provide an explanation as to the provenance of the funds used to acquire the interest in the property or assets concerned.

This powerful and aggressive law enforcement investigative tool was presented in some respects as being akin to the “Holy Grail” for law enforcement and would be used in conjunction with existing civil remedies for example, freezing orders which are deployed to freeze assets or property suspected of being the proceeds of criminal activity or High Court Civil Recovery powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 as a way of attacking and undermining a host of criminal organisations and the individuals linked to them. For no small reason was it dubbed “the McMafia Law” by a press eager for results and growing increasing concerned that the United Kingdom was the preferred business location for international fraudsters and money launders.

The reasons for the excitement from the law enforcement agencies can be summarised as follows: firstly the UWO requires the individual concerned to provide information and evidence to support their ownership of the identified assets or property; secondly the proceedings are civil and thus the standard of proof is lower than in a criminal court and thirdly, no juries. A decision as to whether the order should be made is solely within the discretion of a High Court Judge.

If an individual fails in providing an adequate explanation or supplying satisfactory evidence, the property of asset is then considered “recoverable property” under POCA regardless of any substantive criminal or civil proceedings having been instituted against an individual.

In light of these circumstances, therefore, why is the UWO not being used far more extensively two years on? Currently the lead agency in the deployment of UWOs is the National Crime Agency and at present they have played two – won one and lost one although the latter defeat is subject to VAR!

Quite simply that is not good enough and although they won their initial outing, a pre–occupation with high net worth individuals from overseas with a Byzantine approach to their financial affairs is seemingly delaying the implementation of these orders to fight serious organised crime within the UK. Whilst other agencies have the delegated powers to use these orders, the funding and the political imperative seems to be absent.

The under use of this legal tool is in some respects itself “criminal” with its London centric approach targeting high net worth individuals with equally well-paid legal teams. The approach presently adopted by the NCA appears to be divorced from the concept of real policing and evidence gathering with the sole intention of combating serious crime which adversely touches upon the lives of everyday people and not just the profit margins of high-end retailers and estate agents in the capital.

The lack of effective deployment of the UWO in combating serious crime eerily echoes the lack of deployment of the civil recovery powers contained within the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Powers need to be funded properly, not simply exist in a statute book, be deployed strategically and used by investigators well versed in the nuances of criminal activity.

There is in excess of 4,500 organised crime groups across the UK resulting in a loss of £37 billion to the country in social and economic terms and yet the NCA have launched only two applications in over two years to tackle this problem.

In order to radically redress this insipid response, the UWO powers should be delegated to local police forces (working in conjunction with regional Crown Prosecution Service Offices) across the country and in particular focusing upon the major cities which have extensive organised crime groups in order to disrupt and dismantle the criminal organisations that bring untold misery to their local communities. Only by deploying these extensive powers on a national wide basis will any significant disruption to organised crime take place in this country. Existing criminal investigative and prosecutorial techniques seem no longer “fit for purpose” when confronted by senior criminals who are experienced in layering their organisations in order to successfully distance themselves from immediate criminality.

Criminals do not operate for the fun of it or for the buzz that they get from “beating the system”, they do what they do for the money they make and the lifestyle they can live with the proceeds of the criminal activities. If you start asking questions concerning the provenance of their cars, houses, school fees, business assets, etc then it will cause substantial economic disruption for them personally and their illicit activities as they are not set up or organised as yet to deal with the searching questions that can be asked of them under these new powers. Why would they? Two years have passed and no one has used these powers against them. Even if they are aware of them, they perhaps understandably feel that they are not at risk of being targeted as their criminality is not “sexy” or “political” or “newsworthy enough” to justify action.

It is hoped that after the recent setback in the High Court, government starts to recognise that the wide-ranging powers that they have introduced in order to combat serious criminal activity and in some respects ensuring a more civil law orientated approach to policing needs to be re-focused. This will ensure that the country as a whole starts to see the benefits, economic and social, of the wide ranging powers that have lain semi dormant for too long.

Ian Whitehurst, barrister at Exchange Chambers.