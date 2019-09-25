Top Barrister Launches Book to Demystify Clinical Negligence

One of the country’s leading clinical negligence practitioners and Head of Chambers at Kings Chambers, Nigel Poole has launched a book aimed at demystifying the world of Clinical Negligence.

The book, entitled ‘Clinical Negligence Made Clear: A Guide for Patients & Professionals’, provides an accessible guide for patients, doctors, nurses, therapists, expert witnesses, and healthcare managers on the legal proceedings involved in a clinical negligence dispute.

Clinical Negligence claims cost the NHS over £2billion every year, the book focusses on common areas of clinical negligence claims such as wrongful birth, delays in cancer treatment and cosmetic surgery.

Nigel Poole QC was appointed as the head of Kings Chambers in March 2017 and also sits as a Deputy High Court Judge. He was called to the Bar in 1989 and appointed as a QC in 2012 before joining Kings Chambers in 2004.

Speaking about the book, Nigel said;

“Litigation is adversarial by nature, but no good purpose is served in encouraging hostility between healthcare professionals and their patients. Where hostility does exist it often stems from misunderstanding and poor communication.”

“My hope with the book is to shed some light on the relevant laws and procedures involved in a Clinical Negligence case, so that anyone who might become involved in a claim will have a better understanding.

Nigel also writes a popular blog entitled Learned Friend and hosts the ‘Debrief’ podcast series which feature prominent clinical negligence barristers.

