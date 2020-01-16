Three new silk appointments for Radcliffe Chambers – Shantanu Majumdar, Kate Selway and Christopher Boardman to be appointed as Queen’s Counsel

We are delighted to announce that Shantanu Majumdar, Kate Selway and Christopher Boardman are to be appointed as Queen’s Counsel on 16 March 2020.

Chief Executive Fiona Fitzgerald said: “We are so pleased that Shantanu, Kate and Christopher will all be taking silk this year. Our clients tell us that they would like to work with us more on QC-level matters, so increasing our number of silks is an important part of our strategy. It is brilliant to have made such progress towards this goal in 2020 and across so many of our core practice areas. The appointments are very much deserved.”

Once the appointments take effect, Radcliffe Chambers will have ten QCs, whose expertise spans all our key practice areas.

Described in The Legal 500 UK Bar as a “very strong advocate”, Shantanu Majumdar practises in commercial litigation and arbitration, civil fraud and professional negligence. Much of his work has an international dimension. He is currently acting for the applicants in Various Claimants v AIG (Europe) Limited, having successfully obtained a non-party cost order against the defendants’ liability insurers in relation to their funding of the defence of a major professional negligence claim (the Giambrone litigation, in which Shantanu also acted). The appeal of this important and controversial decision (reported at [2019] EWHC 34 (QB), [2019] 4 W.L.R. 7, [2019] 1 All E.R. (Comm) 1104) is due to be heard at the end of this month.

Kate Selway has a wide-ranging chancery practice with particular expertise in private client, trust and property matters and a huge wealth of government litigation experience having been on the Attorney General’s A, B and C Panels. Regular government clients have included HMRC, the Charity Commission, Highways England, the MOD and the Government Legal Department on behalf of a broad range of government agencies and departments. Kate has appeared in a number of high profile cases, including the long-running Szepietowski litigation which reached the Supreme Court, the important Court of Appeal decision Macadam Homes Ltd v Robinson on the excessive user of easements and the recent important decision on fraudulent calumny in will-making, Marcou v Christodoulides. Alongside full-time practice, Kate developed the Radcliffe Chambers Student Barrister Experience, an award-winning initiative aimed at increasing diversity at the Chancery Bar and has just become Head of the Pupillage Committee. She is described as “crystal clear, enthusiastic, calm and an overall pleasure to work with” in The Legal 500 UK Bar 2020.

Christopher Boardman practises in insolvency, commercial, fraud, company, partnership, and banking and finance law. He recently appeared in Re Lynch [2020] EWHC 15 (Ch), an appeal raising important issues about the relationship between bankruptcy and proprietary claims, and the jurisdiction of the insolvency courts to direct issues for determination in the bankruptcy. Chambers UK Bar 2020 describes Christopher as a “confident, aggressive and accomplished advocate with a great mind. He’s definitely someone you want on your side in a difficult fight.”