The Expert Witness Institute appoints prominent QC as new chair of governors

The Expert Witness Institute (EWI) has appointed leading clinical negligence silk, Martin Spencer QC, as its new chair of governors. He replaces the Rt. Hon Sir Anthony Hooper, who completed his four-year tenure at the Institute’s AGM last month.

Spencer’s practice at Hailsham Chambers involves all aspects of clinical negligence, with a particular expertise in complex high quantum claims, representing both claimants and defendants. He was called to the Bar in 1979 and took silk in 2003. He has sat as a Recorder since 2001.

As chair of the EWI, Spencer will ensure the Institute continues its leading role in supporting experts from all professional disciplines, raising standards through training and education and representing their views across a wide range of stakeholders.

Spencer says: “Throughout my career I have experienced first-hand the vital role that experts play in supporting the proper administration of justice. I am honoured to become chair of the EWI and carry on the excellent work of the many eminent professionals who have gone before me. I hope that my experience and knowledge can add to the already considerable strength of the Institute’s governing body.”

“There is currently a lot on the policy agenda that will have a far-reaching impact on the role of experts and expert evidence, such as concurrent evidence or ‘hot-tubbing’, fixed fees, the impact of personal injury reform on MedCo, and the growing concerns over the shortcomings of forensic support in criminal cases, and it is important that the Expert Witness Institute is at the forefront of the debate representing its members.”

Spencer will also chair the Institute’s annual conference on 21 September 2017 at Church House, Westminster.