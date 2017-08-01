The BSB reports on its work during 2016-17

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today published its latest annual report summarising its achievements during the 2016-17 business year.

Highlights of the regulator’s work during this first year of its current three-year Strategic Plan included:

introducing new measures to improve standards of advocacy within the Youth Courts;

introducing a new Continuing Professional Development scheme for established barristers;

consulting the profession and others about the future of Bar training;

publishing the results of a major survey about women’s experiences at the Bar; and

preparing to license Alternative Business Structures (ABSs).

The Report also shines a spotlight on the day to day tasks undertaken by the BSB when regulating barristers and specialised legal businesses in England and Wales in the public interest. This work includes supervising barristers’ chambers, assessing complaints about barristers’ professional conduct, complying with statutory equality and diversity responsibilities, and a range of tasks associated with overseeing the qualification of new barristers.

BSB Chair Sir Andrew Burns said: “2016-17 was a very busy year for all of us at the Bar Standards Board. Much of that work now continues as we seek to make training for the Bar more affordable, accessible and flexible while sustaining high standards; to respond to the recent report into the legal services market by the Competition and Markets Authority; to promote equality and diversity; and, above all, to represent the public interest and especially the needs of the most vulnerable consumers.”

Read the full BSB Annual Report 2016-17 online.

The BSB has also published a separate document alongside its Annual Report containing the Cost Transparency Metrics for 2016-17specified by the Legal Services Board. This can be found on its website.

The BSB is also publishing its Enforcement Annual Report today which you can read on its website.